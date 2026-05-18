The CLO QUIZ SHOW #10 . . . What is a Woman?

The CLO QUIZ SHOW #10

Due to the vile Troll attacks on the previous shows, this week the CLO QUIZ SHOW will be a webinar only.

The link to participate is here. https://streamyard.com/watch/grXD5MDn4qJr

Here, Facebook, and rumble

Time : Monday 8pm AEST

This week there will be only two questions.

1: What is a woman, (and therefor what is a man?)

2: Extinction Via AI. . . (Is it offensive to state you don’t want to placidly become extinct?

Share you thoughts and opinions.

Debate welcomed, disgusting comments aren’t.

Cafe Locked Out and the Blue Bee Folk.

Diversity of thought, Unity of Purpose