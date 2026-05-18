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The CLO QUIZ SHOW #10 . . . What is a Woman?

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Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
May 18, 2026

The CLO QUIZ SHOW #10

Due to the vile Troll attacks on the previous shows, this week the CLO QUIZ SHOW will be a webinar only.

The link to participate is here. https://streamyard.com/watch/grXD5MDn4qJr
Here, Facebook, and rumble
Time : Monday 8pm AEST

This week there will be only two questions.

1: What is a woman, (and therefor what is a man?)

2: Extinction Via AI. . . (Is it offensive to state you don’t want to placidly become extinct?

Share you thoughts and opinions.

Debate welcomed, disgusting comments aren’t.

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Diversity of thought, Unity of Purpose

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