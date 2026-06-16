The CLO QUIZ SHOW #14

Again with The Webinar? Yeah because if we can manage the trolls there is lots of benefits.

This week we have Belfast on fire, and Pauline Hanson roasting Albo who sadly, can’t stop lying.

That said, I always thought a politician lying was a given.

In this country could people really handle the truth?

Anyway, there will eb other questions, and it will all be live and interactive. . .

Monday 8pm AEST

Also letting you know we have set up a small group of Tral Managers called

CLO’s Troll’s Management Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/1753224462757291/members