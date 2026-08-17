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Cafe Locked Out

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The CLO QUIZ SHOW #19 . . . And now we have to be positive.

Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

Elon Musk released the details of X’s algorithm, and the main gist is they want posts to build community with positive posts.


Trouble is the World is in turmoil and too many positivity seems false.
So what to do?
Well let’s accept the challenge, we have our open ended questions tonight so is it possible that we could find the silver lining to everything, even vaccinating penguins.

We are 100 % people supported. If would like to support The Clo
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And while it makes good business sense to put up a pay wall, we will not do it because a lot of our followers are financially struggling. Therefore we will continue as we have been doing.

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