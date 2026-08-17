The CLO QUIZ SHOW #19 . . . And now we have to be positive.

Elon Musk released the details of X’s algorithm, and the main gist is they want posts to build community with positive posts.



Trouble is the World is in turmoil and too many positivity seems false.

So what to do?

Well let’s accept the challenge, we have our open ended questions tonight so is it possible that we could find the silver lining to everything, even vaccinating penguins.

We are 100 % people supported. If would like to support The Clo

Please check out Cafelockedout.com, for options.

And while it makes good business sense to put up a pay wall, we will not do it because a lot of our followers are financially struggling. Therefore we will continue as we have been doing.