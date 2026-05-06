The CLO QUIZ SHOW #8

From Robots to cocaine addicted shrimp, the constantly developing quiz show, with crap prizes and often questionable internet is back.

0:00 -2:44

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The Welsh Male Voice Choir version of The CLO SHOW INTRO.

PS. This show takes a lot of time to organise and even though we enjoy it, the point is to bring people together for a laugh and to promote deeper thought , but most importantly it’s to try release peoples’ Larrikin spirit.

Because of the constraints of the medium, lots of people on various platforms with different lags, we’ve been learning as we go on how to make it the most fun.

Scoring is hard with only the two of us.

So, like we said, we’d love your thoughts.

M