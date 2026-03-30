The CLO quiz show at The End of Our World #3

Tonight, if our internet is working, we will ask 25 questions based on our modern world, bring your tissues, (you might need them) warn your neighbours not to call the police if they hear your screaming at your phone, and keep the toilet close in case you laugh so hard you need a quick Pee.

The Prize

A blue bee cap, some blue bee bands, and a signed copy of Goodbye Road.

Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can’t hold the line without you.

We don’t receive government grants, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:

Hi everyone,

I understand that prices of everything are going up right now, so while I want to thank everyone who has already bought a signed copy, I also know that non-essential purchases are harder to justify these days.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to reduce the price of a signed copy of Goodbye Road to $39 plus postage. ORDER A COPY

To keep producing the work we do, we live humbly and rely entirely on the sales of our merch. No subscriptions, and no government handouts.

Our goal is to keep Cafe Locked Out alive and vibrant for as long as possible.

While we’re still afloat, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has helped us reach here.

Michael and Kelli