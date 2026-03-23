The CLO QUIZ SHOW : Test Episode 2

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptThe CLO QUIZ SHOW : Test Episode 2Cafe Locked OutMichael Gray GriffithMar 23, 2026ShareTranscriptThe CLO QUIZ SHOW : Test Episode 2I’d love your thoughts?Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesCLO Quiz Show, Live in the Cafe tonight, 8pm, Sydney time.10 hrs ago • Michael Gray GriffithDr Paul and Me in the Cafe at the turn of the tide.15 hrs ago • Michael Gray GriffithLi's vison on how to survive the coming storm, together Mar 20 • Michael Gray GriffithInterview With The Genius, Roseanne Barr.Mar 18 • Michael Gray GriffithSpeech @ Topolinis CafféMar 17 • Michael Gray GriffithThe Future of Supermarkets is youMar 17 • Michael Gray GriffithEpisode _1 Stories from _ for those never to be forgottenMar 17 • Michael Gray Griffith