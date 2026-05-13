For some reason, our Monday night Quiz Show has become a major target for trolls.

Over the years we’ve dealt with plenty of them, but most had eventually left us alone.That changed when we started the Quiz Show.

Since then, trolls have regularly jumped in with vile, repetitive comments until we block them. But this past Monday it felt different — it appeared to be a coordinated, orchestrated attack. We also strongly suspect the use of AI.

It started with the usual nasty comments. Then one of our regulars messaged saying his Facebook account had been hacked and it wasn’t him posting.

Soon after, around five other regulars had their profiles cloned and were also being impersonated.

But it didn’t stop there. One troll posted an extremely filthy comment full of explicit language (including the C-word). Moments later, a brand new Facebook business page appeared with that exact same offensive title and began commenting.

Odd thing is, as far as i was aware you can’t set up a facebook page with that word in the title but here we were.

These attacks came from Facebook pages, X, and Rumble. As soon as we blocked one, another would pop up, instantly.

The speed at which new pages were being created was astonishing — either they had dozens of accounts prepared in advance, or it was being done in real time. That kind of speed points strongly to AI assistance.

Then, just as suddenly as it started, they all disappeared.

The big question is: why the Quiz Show?

It is live, but so are all our other shows.

To protect the show and our community going forward, the Quiz Show will now run as a webinar. Participants will need to register with their email, which will make it much easier to identify and block trolls.If you’d like to join us, here’s the registration link:

Register for the Quiz

The Quiz Show runs every Monday night at 8pm AEST.I hope to see you there!

Michael Gray Griffith