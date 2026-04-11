The Cost of Compliance vs Non-Compliance -Karri's Story

The Bassendean Interviews

Every choice carries a price. In this powerful continuation of the collaboration between Max Freedom and Michael Gray Griffith, we confront the raw, unfiltered cost of the mandate era through Karri’s harrowing journey—a story of a mother who simply wanted to provide for her child and secure the “Australian Dream.”

Karri’s story is a devastating account of betrayal by the very systems designed to protect us. After a courageous struggle to bring her “rainbow baby” into the world following five miscarriages and significant birth trauma, she found herself coerced into medical decisions just to keep her career in the mining industry and provide for her family. The price she paid was her health, her vitality, and the heartbreaking loss of her future fertility.

From debilitating heart issues and seizures to the mounting financial toll of over $70,000 in medical bills, Karri’s reality is a testament to the lasting impact of the mandates. Though the headlines have moved on, for Karri and many like her, the struggle for accountability, recognition, and justice is a daily battle against a system that continues to gaslight and ignore those it has injured.

By sharing Karri’s voice, we hope to document the true human cost of these decisions and stand with those who have been “brushed under the carpet.” Thank you for listening and for honouring Karri’s courage in speaking her truth.

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A MAX FREEDOM & MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH collaboration production.

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