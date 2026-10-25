The COST OF THINKING DIFFERENTLY, Dr Mark and Sam Bailey. The Vaccine Sceptics

Dr Mark and Sam Bailey are a New Zealand husband-and-wife pair of former medical doctors who have become prominent critics of virology and germ theory.

Both trained at the University of Otago. Mark (MB ChB, PGDipMSM, MHealSc) completed medical training in 1999 after an undergraduate scholarship to the University of Canterbury. He worked as a resident doctor across specialties and as a clinical trials research physician before leaving clinical practice in 2016, citing dissatisfaction with allopathic medicine. He was previously a competitive athlete, including multiple New Zealand duathlon championships. Sam (MB ChB) graduated in 2005. She worked in emergency medicine, cardiology, general practice, sexual health, and as a supervising clinical trials research physician on phase I–IV trials. She founded the online primary-care service SwiftMed (later closed) and co-presented the TVNZ health programme The Checkup. The couple, who met in 2007 and have three children, now work primarily as researchers and educators through their website and media.

The COVID-19 period marked a decisive shift. In 2020 Mark began intensive research into the claimed pandemic and the broader virus model; he has described this as leading him to conclude that viruses do not exist as disease-causing entities. Sam, who had launched a YouTube channel questioning mainstream health claims, publicly stated she would not take a COVID vaccine, after which she was removed from The Checkup. She faced professional disciplinary proceedings by the Medical Council of New Zealand over her public statements on PCR testing, COVID vaccines, and related topics; her registration was later cancelled. Mark had already withdrawn from the medical register. Their work expanded into books and videos arguing that the entire virus concept is unsupported.

Central to their position is the claim that no virus has ever been properly isolated from a diseased host and shown to cause disease under rigorous scientific standards. They argue that standard virological methods—cell-culture cytopathic effects, PCR detection of genetic fragments, electron micrographs of particles, and computer-assembled “genomes”—do not require or prove the existence of viruses, as the same results can be obtained from ordinary biological material under laboratory conditions. Mark’s 2022 treatise A Farewell to Virology presents a detailed critique of these methodologies and of the virus model itself. The couple co-authored The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny (with a foreword by Prof. Tim Noakes) and Sam co-authored a later edition of Virus Mania. They reject germ theory in favour of terrain theory, holding that illness arises primarily from internal and environmental factors rather than contagious microbial pathogens. In their view, entities such as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV have never been demonstrated to exist as pathogenic viruses, and diseases conventionally attributed to viruses have alternative explanations.

Their publications and videos (hosted at drsambailey.com and related platforms) present these arguments as a challenge to mainstream medical science. Mainstream scientific and medical consensus continues to regard viruses as well-established causative agents of disease; the Baileys’ claims remain highly controversial and are rejected by the large majority of microbiologists and public-health authorities.

Dr Sam Bailey’s Substack https://substack.com/@drsambailey

They’re books https://www.amazon.com.au/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789

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