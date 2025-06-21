Cafe Locked Out

Richard Carey
Thanks Michael, eloquent as usual, your metaphor of broken glass on the beach struck me, because my shards of glass are as razor sharp as ever, not dulled at all!

One thing about lockdowns, which I ignored the way! I remember once I stood alone on top of a mountain in The Kosiusko National Park, looking down hundreds of meters into the Snowy River and thinking ' here I am alone and remote in wilderness, breaking the law! whilst the stands at the Australian Open Tennis were full of masked unthinking mutants, clapping and cheering lawfully

Australia died for me at that moment, notions of ANZAC courage, mateship and a fair go, became the pathetic myths of cowards and sniveling sycophants.....nothing has changed, I have seen the true Australian character that infects most on this island Continent

Brave souls like you are a rare commodity these days

.....Sergeant Instructor Army Physical Training Corps, Royal Army Medical Corps. Rick Carey

Rosslyn Smart
Good writing great visions of a man in so many thoughts .

I ponder myself alot .

The day the world fell to pieces*))

Scary angry manipulation

Second guessing.

Some came out with the same answers from the observation view*

Some collapsed in silenced- yet always had a big mouth. Loud ones silenced? The wind was knocked right out of most.

What a deceptive tragedy for all.

The land of the free the larrikin beyond peoples we were.

Now smashed to pieces fragments of a people Lost..

Some still fight back carefully but honestly.

Only to be shunned.

Great reflections.

Inspirational...

What will we become now???

Take care

Thank you for a good read.

