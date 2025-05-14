Cafe Locked Out

Margaret Robinson
4d

Unfortunately I was a witness to that attack on you. I was in lockdown, watching on my phone, as the police shot you and then handcuffed you. Unbelievable behaviour from the so called police who should have protected you. God bless. You have suffered since then but so glad you are documenting this tragic event. This country is absolutely corrupt.

Ande
4d

The moment that made my eyes wide open, never to close again, never to trust again. It is not my world, they can have it. The scary thing is 99% of victorians don’t even know it happened.

