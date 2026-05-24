The Doctors who quit being Doctors so that they could be Doctors.

On the road you find the stories history eats for breakfast.

For every one we record how many of them are lost forever. And yet it is well known that we build our identity upon stories.

In fact, culture is downstream from politics, which is why—maybe—they have quietly captured the Arts by funding mainly the Woke agenda. The same agenda, which is trying to cement itself as our new religion, a cultivated ideology that you can’t challenge (unless you want to be cancelled), has seeped into all our institutions and removed every safeguard.

Until carving up our children’s breasts and genitals before leaving them infertile, whilst also leaving our full-term aborted babies to die in bowls, is now the norm. We watched our leaders squirm as they struggled to answer the simple question: what is a woman?

Here at Cafe Locked Out, we don’t receive government assistance, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us.

Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:

The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear

https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren’t alone. You’ll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, ‘Goodbye Road’.

Direct Contribution — If you’d prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

But there are stories out here.

Stories of resilience. Stories of courage. And stories of defiant hope. Stories that have all the ingredients to become the foundation for something we sorely need.

A new Identity.

This story might be one of those.

~MGG