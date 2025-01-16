He worked in the circus, a performer, a natural-born clown. He had the talent to make you erupt into laughter, using a goofy smile, despite his good looks. He adored what he did, that's why he took the jabs. Now, today, his mother is fielding calls from loved ones and friends because her son, her only child, is being placed into an induced coma. Since the vaccinations, and he's had six, he's been having seizures, but instead of the CAT scan revealing the dodgy switch, it uncovered a brain tumour so large it's inoperable.

Further down the road, as my partner searched an op-shop for new clothes, a woman approached the bus to say hello. Finally, she revealed that she was the local funeral director, which saw the conversation quickly move to excess deaths. Last year was their busiest year on record.

I asked her if any of the mourners had queried or even come out and stated that the jabs were behind the loss of their loved one. No, she said. They say nothing. Then I asked her who was the youngest she'd buried. A newborn baby, she said, and I saw the pain ripple through her eyes. Is that common, I asked. No, she said. It's rare. But the young mother was all jabbed, she said. She had to take it to keep her job. What was her job? She worked at the local IGA, part-time.

Then a flock of corellas cracked the sky above us, as they flew over the town like the last custodians of our rebel souls.

The next morning I'm interviewing Mika, from Finland. And we go through the tyranny checklist, digital ID, end of cash, chemtrails, you know the rest, and it's all the same. What's happening here is happening there, which leaves you sensing this dark cloud spreading across the world as the people look into the light of their phones, as though it was an umbilical cord to a safe place. Nothing to see here because everything's fine, their downcast expressions claim.

A day before, another woman starts talking to me. Quiet and gentle, she talks about David Mclean. In 1974, she was working at an orphanage when David, a nine-month-old baby was brought in, and left. His parents, she said, never returned. A normal, healthy baby, he had suffered a catastrophic reaction to a vaccine and would remain like this for the rest of his life. A vegetable. What was interesting was hearing that the nurses and doctors then, were quite open about it. There were no gag orders then. Yet, despite their candor, the baby's face was hidden from the world, forever, because he challenged the marketing. No one ever visited these children, she told me.

Maybe this is evidence, that defaulting to silence and looking the other way, is a cultural norm. Is it how we manage to drink our coffee and shoot our TikTok dance videos without being affected by all the excess deaths and injuries?

There was another orphan there too, in 1974. He had a touch of Down syndrome, just a touch, she said, but it was enough for his parents to dump him here, and they too never returned. But he was full of joy and had such a beautiful smile, she said, that he inspired me to have children of my own. So I did, and now they are all grown, and jabbed, and they still call me an idiot, as I pray every morning, she said, to not let them be harmed.

It's Friday, and soon we’ll be heading back to the road.

Michael Gray Griffith

17/01/2025

Near Finlay