The Discovery

Last night we camped near Charles Knife Canyon in the Cape Range National Park. It was very remote—even the road was dirt.

It was here that we interviewed Lisa Jane Spencer, the comedian.

Several cars had been here earlier to film the sunset. Once they left, we were alone. We hit the sack around 11 pm and woke before dawn to film the sunrise.

Then Kel noticed a broken egg on the hard ground, which was strange because we hadn’t had any eggs the night before. She called me over—there were more broken eggs.

Sometime in the middle of the night, while we were asleep, we were egged.

And that is all we know.

Kelli and Michael

Cafe Locked Out