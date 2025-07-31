The First Camp Fire Chat with Lindsay : Cafe Locked Out's Resident Psychologist

The motivation behind the title of this podcast can be found within the podcast. Lindsy and I are both believers that the only way to save ourselves from what’s coming, to surmount the madness, is with Love. Every two weeks we are going to have the chats and since they are live and interactive, you are welcome to join in. The era of ‘She’ll be right’ is over, and with AI and so many other concerns besieging us, it’s time for us to explore and define what we are on the precipice of losing... our humanity.

