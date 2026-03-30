The Future is here: Join Dr Bruce Paix, John Later, Dr Paul Oosterhuis

Hey everyone, if you’re after a no-holds-barred chat about what’s really going on in our increasingly crazy world, this one’s for you.

Tonight Michael sits down with two seasoned Australian anaesthetists who’ve seen it all — from the operating theatre to standing up for what they believe in, even when it cost them dearly.

First up is Dr Bruce Paix. He’s the Dr who served our country overseas as an anaesthetist, then found himself arrested during a peaceful protest in Canberra. He ended up spending six days in solitary confinement. Not exactly the thanks you’d expect for someone who’s spent his career keeping patients safe under pressure.

Joining him is Dr Paul Oosterhuis .

Paul was the first Australian doctor to be deregistered by AHPRA simply for raising concerns about the mRNA COVID injections and pushing for proper informed consent and early treatment. He fought back, took it all the way to the Supreme Court, and became the first doctor in the country to successfully win his registration back. Absolute legend for sticking to evidence-based medicine when it wasn’t popular.

In this relaxed but hard-hitting conversation, the three of them dive into the big shifts happening in our society — the kind of changes to daily life, freedoms, and the way things are run that you won’t hear much about in the mainstream. They talk about maintaining free will and personal sovereignty when the system seems to be pushing in the opposite direction.

They also touch on how money creation and financial systems play into all of this, the ongoing questions around synthetic gene technology and those mRNA jabs, and what it really means to uphold the Hippocratic Oath when times get tough — not just when it’s easy.

It’s the classic Cafe Locked Out vibe: honest, evidence-focused, and straight from doctors who’ve been in the trenches. You’ll hear personal stories mixed with broader reflections on why trust in institutions has taken such a hit, the censorship and regulatory battles they’ve faced, and why it’s more important than ever to question official narratives and protect individual autonomy.

The tone is straightforward, sometimes blunt, but always grounded in real clinical experience and a genuine concern for what’s happening to our way of life.

If you’ve been following the Cafe Locked Out series, this fits right in with their other chats featuring suspended or outspoken doctors who refuse to stay silent. It’s the kind of discussion that leaves you thinking long after it finishes.

Highly recommended if you’re interested in medical ethics, personal freedom, and making sense of the wild ride the world’s been on lately.