The Future of Supermarkets is you

Inspired by one old lady, working alone, who tried her best to serve six trollys as the rest of the people just shuffled into self serve.

If Coles or Wollies we’re going broke, I’d understand, but instead corporate greed is grooming us into doing the work their employees, your teenage kids and other Aussies, used to do.

And for what, to save some time, as you are scrutinised by all their cameras and that poor single staff monitoring person, like a potential shop lifter.

And why not shop lift. Shouldn’t that be your tip for doing the work?

Michael