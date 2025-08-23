The Global Fertiliy Crisis Part 2.

If these global experts are wrong, we may look like fools, but as fools, we will gladly fade back into society.



But if they are right, countless children of the next generation, worldwide, could face not only injury from these jabs and compromised immune systems but also infertility.

Yet, while they eagerly label us fools, they refuse to share the data that would prove their claims. Instead, they conceal it. I doubt they’ve even examined it themselves.

A new reality now besieges us all—one that demands not just compliance but rewards those who spread lies and punishes those who dare seek answers.

The question we raise is profound: will the generations after us, and those that follow, know the unmatched joy of a newborn’s cry—the cry that declares, “I am alive”?

In week two of the CLO interview series we welcome Dr Kimberly Biss, a US obstetrician-gynaecologist who witnessed a doubling of miscarriage rates in her clinic during the COVID vaccine roll-out and later testified before the US Senate, and Dr Jonathan Gilthorpe, a Sweden-based academic who co-authored a study on fertility outcomes by vaccination status and is a strong advocate for transparency in vaccine safety. Together they share findings, discuss potential implications for the fertility of future generations, and confront the multi-layered barriers that continue to silence open scientific debate.

Kimberly Biss MD

Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist | Women's Care – St. Petersburg, FL

Kimberly Biss, MD, is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist providing comprehensive women's healthcare at Women's Care in St. Petersburg, FL. With over 25 years of clinical experience and distinguished leadership roles at Bayfront Health, Dr. Biss brings exceptional expertise and community commitment to patients throughout the Tampa Bay region. As a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and former Chief of Staff at Bayfront Health, she represents the highest standards of medical excellence and professional leadership in women's healthcare.

Jonathan Gilthorpe PHD

Johathan is a Brit academic in Sweden and has been involved in covid fertility research and other initiatives.

Produced in Unison with The Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration

The Declaration was written to raise awareness about the vast numbers of health professionals who have been censored when attempting to raise awareness of significant harms caused by government Covid-19 policies.

These harms included lockdowns, suppression of early treatment, and coercion through mask and vaccine mandates. Our position is that these various policy missteps have resulted in unnecessary harm to, and the death of millions of people around the globe. The suspension and ‘disciplining’ of a small number of clinicians, including the authors of this declaration, resulted in a chilling effect: all health professionals who similarly took issue with government policy, were terrorised into silence.