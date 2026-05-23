The Hospitals were empty, Did McGowan Lie? The Shearer who refused to be shorn.

At Donnybrook Barry wanted to share his eye witness testimony on the empty hospitals during the Covid ear when the premier was stating on MSN that they were full of people suffering from covid.

Here at Cafe Locked Out, we don’t receive government assistance, nor, despite the rumours are we are also not funded by the Zionists, the Masons, or the Fabians, or ASIO. Though ASIO watches so much of our stuff they should at least take out a subscription. We also don’t have corporate sponsors — And we like it that way.

It means you’re free to speak your truth with us.

But staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:

The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren’t alone. You’ll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, ‘Goodbye Road’.

Direct Contribution — If you’d prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/