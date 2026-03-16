The House that India built, with Mark Aldridge

When Mark was asked to investigate some dodgy house building practices, what he uncovered appears to be rampant exploitation of new Indian Migrants, a total disregard of Australian Business regulations and standards, at the expense of new Home Buyers who are being left with a mortgage for a condemned house.

But the Government is quiet about this. Why?

Is that because Labor is desperately dependent on the Indian vote?

with your hosts John Stapleton and Michael Gray Griffith

Mark Aldridge is a prominent South Australian political activist, perennial candidate, small business owner, and advocate for animal welfare and democratic reform.

A lifelong resident of Parafield Gardens in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, he has built a diverse career spanning retail, manufacturing, real estate, and the motor vehicle industry, where he operates a car yard. Self-employed from a young age, Aldridge has also run a small native wildlife sanctuary, reflecting his long-standing commitment to animal rights and community service—efforts that have earned him nominations for Australian of the Year and various local awards.

Politically active for over two decades, Aldridge has contested more than a dozen local, state, and federal elections, often as an independent or with minor parties including One Nation, The Great Australian Party, and briefly Trumpet of Patriots (from which he resigned amid controversy over campaign tactics). He has led United Voice Australia and campaigned on issues like electoral fairness, legal reform, cost-of-living pressures, and pro-democracy causes. While his bids—such as in Wakefield, Makin, and Ramsay—have typically garnered modest vote shares, they highlight his persistence in challenging the major parties and amplifying community concerns.

Known for his outspoken style and hands-on advocacy, Aldridge remains a vocal figure in Adelaide’s grassroots political scene, focusing on justice, transparency, and empowering everyday Australians.

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