Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sigmund Taubert's avatar
Sigmund Taubert
14h

Beautiful inspiring writing Michael!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Gray Griffith
Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
8h

Thanks you. I love that metaphor. I have been trying to work out if creation is ongoing. If evolution through the material world is the physical manifestation of creation then satanic forces must be like the bullock driver that whips us to keep the load going over the rough terrain of experiments and research but we have to get off the cart and plan how to get it out of the bog.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture