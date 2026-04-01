Firstly, apologies for the gap between the updates. I am useless on a keypad as I am a 2 finger typer, often 1 tbh but I am NOT useless in other areas..Determination, Following through and something I have found more and more over the last 5 years…my care and genuine interest in humanity..( within reason obviously there are quite a few I could name that I couldn’t give a toss about). I love to talk to people and sometimes I myself can’t shut up!! Which is interesting, I used to cry when I was a child if people talked to me, I was that shy! But I love being able to help people simply by noticing them..

Ok, the EXCITING NEWS as you are waiting for me to get to that.

I made the decision to make Marooned the film as I have been producing it for about 9 years as a play..I KNOW IT! I know these 4 characters in the piece intricately. I also know how it affects an audience, how it moves them, makes them laugh but more importantly, opens them up to conversation. I KNOW this film is needed and so now I am doing as much as I can on the production side to save costs but also to make sure it stays true to the original piece. I am raising money to get a shooting budget. That means, money to pay cast and crew, equipment, location, insurance and legal costs. With this subject I need to take extra precautions. But I digress….

TO THE EXCITING NEWS

firstly THANK YOU to my latest Sponsors Dr Paul Oosterhuis who donated $5000

Thank you to the lovely Denise who is a business Sponsor her business https://hempflower.com.au/ has been a wonderful supporter of my podcast earthwormwoman and now Marooned. Please support her too as she has amazing products.

Also Terry at GO2life has also become a sponsor as he has doubled my percentage on all products bought through my earthwormwoman affiliate link, to 20%..mention earthwormwoman Affiliate link here

SO THE EXCITING NEWS HERE IT IS!!!

last night I had a zoom meeting with Richard who is in the process of establishing a men’s health charity, Sow the Seeds Foundation. “and was deeply inspired by a recent meeting with Rohana and her passion to bring Marooned to life as a feature film.

As someone who strongly believes that suicide is an avoidable social issue, I am determined to do everything I can to help ensure this film gets made and reaches the audience it deserves”.

To support this project, I am offering to match community donations dollar‑for‑dollar, up to a total of $10,000. Every one‑off donation made will be matched through to 5:00pm AEST on 10 April 2026.

Your support could make a real difference.

Click here to donate All donations over $2 are tax deductible…..So please help me help others…The film’s premise is all about connection, community…talking.

PAST REVIEWS ’

Army’s head psychologist, called the play, “ a revolution in suicide prevention, for it engaged an audience and even though it went to the heart of some serious issues it left the audience uplifted and drove home the real horror of suicide”.

“Is it only last week Australian of the Year Grace Tame told us, “History, lived experience, the whole truth, unsanitised and unedited, is our greatest learning resource. It is what informs social and structural change”? Marooned is a play that fulfils this urgent purpose, using communal storytelling, aka theatre, to confront Australia’s epidemic of life-threatening despair, shame and grief. It does so with humour and compassion and honesty. It needs to be seen.

Marooned Review by Harriet Cunningham The Sydney Morning Herald

Each of the characters’ stories represents a different group in our community, but all reveal how delicate is the human psyche, how fragile is our mental health and how tenuous our grip on this life.” ~Kate Herbert ★★★ The Herald Sun

I have had grants to take it to theatres in rural areas..including a Vic Govt Grant from the Centre for Farmer Health.

It is now being used in the UK, Scotland and more recently a lecturer in South Africa will be using Marooned as she sees Marooned as the best play to deal with the subject of suicide that she has read and she will be using that inspiration in her upcoming PHD.

Thank you thank you thank you.

I hope we can match Richard’s offer of $10,000 through many donations..$500 here $1000 maybe..

Keep talking,

Rohana!