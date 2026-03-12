Cafe Locked Out

Eve
1h

Great piece. You're speaking truth, I too am scratching my head on where is their anger. So placid and docile and turning that anger on themselves, rather that at the perpetrators. Fingers crossed that the next con they'll be more aware and say NO. We've just had covid inquiry #2 in NZ and the same whitewash as #1. One part stands out, the ministers in charge were told that under 18's should only receive one injection due to risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, but ignored it. Their reply when questioned "I don't recall". Not holding my breath for the outrage.

Stephen Russell
1h

Excellent, so scary and Thank You

