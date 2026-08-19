The Lesbian Action Group and The Womens Rights Network are in the Cafe

A representative from the Lesbian Action Group and one representative from the Womens Rights Network Australia are joining us in the Cafe, to promote the march in Sydney this weekend, to bring awareness around the importance of maintaining Girls and Womens only spaces.

Cafe Locked Out is 100% Listener-Powered

Every episode you enjoy for free exists because of people like you who believe in independent voices. If these conversations energize you, make you think, or help you feel less alone - this is your moment to help keep the doors open

Two Simple Ways to Support the Show:

Direct Support https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

A one-time or regular contribution - every dollar goes straight into keeping us on the road and on the air.

Your support isn’t just a donation - it’s fuel for the fire.

Grab Some Gear from The Shop https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/

Wear the message. Start conversations. Support the show.

Signed copies of Michael’s latest book ‘Goodbye Road’, Banned Book Company titles, and fresh Cafe Locked Out merch are waiting for you.

Thank you for being part of this independent little rebellion we call Cafe Locked Out.

Let’s keep the conversations alive