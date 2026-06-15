Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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A Sense of Place Magazine's avatar
A Sense of Place Magazine
32m

It's all truly outrageous. If, as I strongly suspect, it is taxpayer funded, even more so. Good luck with it all.

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Elona's avatar
Elona
1h

what sad miserable lives they must have.

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