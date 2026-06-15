The list of trolls preparing to attack the CLO QUIZ SHOW tonight
Cafe Locked Out
The list of trolls preparing to attack the CLO QUIZ SHOW tonight
The vast majority are false names.
This has happened for years, and as a rule we block or ignore, but they are seriously committed to shutting the interactive nature if the Quiz Show Down.
And this is all done by one sad hater?
No this takes time resources AND it also a crime, and since the group doesn’t care about the law, maybe they are above it?
THE LAW : In Australia, malicious impersonation on Facebook or social media is primarily a criminal offence under identity crime laws.
Ben Clifton you have been seriously cloned. You should go to the police.
And this happening now all over the world, with podcaster like me. We are the front line of Free Speech.
And these people are the enemy of that.
You might not care, but you should.
Michael
j.eraldnaca.r.1.1.223.3@gmail.com
didifuckyourmum@hotmail.com
getmeatissueiwannapayoffmymortage@hotmail.com
michaelwouldleavekelliforpaulinehanson@gmail.com
clotrollmanagement@gmail.com
whydoesmichaelspenissmellfunny@gmail.com
delusionsofgrandeur@hotmail.com
thomas.the.tank.engine.is.a.real.vehicle@gmail.com
asiodoesnotcareaboutyou@hotmail.com
run.away.kelli@hotmail.com
cyclopse.pussy@gmail.com
dannybones99@gmail.com
mgg.cannot.possibly.have.been.a.tram.driver.for.40.years.liar@hotmail.com
xurosis@yahoo.com
jason.corso@hotmail.com
rio.ishida@gmail.com
koalas.in.helicopters@gmail.com
snappingturtle@bigpond.com
grandma.glorz49@gmail.com
derek.balogh.ndis@gmail.com
can.i.be.a.tral.manager@bigpond.com
phillip.smith39@bigpond.com
kelli.can.do.better@bigpond.com
asio.better.pay.me.for.this@hotmail.com
oh.no.the.trolls.are.out.to.get.me.again@hotmail.com
one.day.michael.will.grow.a.penis.but.it.wont.be.today@hotmail.com
michael.nonuts@gmail.com
icantregistermyfuckingemailaddressagainstthisbecauseiamaboomer@hotmail.com
abigail.shnickingtomptonbottomcock@bigpond.com
cheraleewittinghamcissy@gmail.com
lavhom@hotmail.com
esmerelda.flippington@gmail.com
maria.zee15@gmail.com
benclifton61@gmail.com
benclifton235@gmail.com
benclifton69@gmail.com
benclifton76@gmail.com
benclifton74@gmail.com
benclifton67@gmail.com
godrocks61@gmail.com
benclifton81@gmail.com
sharonpeters44@bigpond.com
benclifton82@gmail.com
benclifton1234@gmail.com
benclifton2222@gmail.com
benclifton1@gmail.com
steveturner84@gmail.com
tottiegoldsmith@gmail.com
notatroll@gmail.com
drdanny@gmail.com
mggsacunt@gmail.com
prakash.chowdhury@gmail.com
paul.simpson15@gmail.com
steven.peterson.55@bigpond.com
phoebe.bates@proton.me
boggschad26@gmail.com
sophie.sterling.75@gmail.com
benclifton832@gmail.com
fisherman42@gmail.com
hippyau@proton.me
peter.freelander@hotmail.com
bish0765@gmail.com
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It's all truly outrageous. If, as I strongly suspect, it is taxpayer funded, even more so. Good luck with it all.
what sad miserable lives they must have.