The list of trolls preparing to attack the CLO QUIZ SHOW tonight

The vast majority are false names.

This has happened for years, and as a rule we block or ignore, but they are seriously committed to shutting the interactive nature if the Quiz Show Down.

And this is all done by one sad hater?

No this takes time resources AND it also a crime, and since the group doesn’t care about the law, maybe they are above it?

THE LAW : In Australia, malicious impersonation on Facebook or social media is primarily a criminal offence under identity crime laws.

Ben Clifton you have been seriously cloned. You should go to the police.

And this happening now all over the world, with podcaster like me. We are the front line of Free Speech.

And these people are the enemy of that.

You might not care, but you should.

Michael

email

j.eraldnaca.r.1.1.223.3@gmail.com

didifuckyourmum@hotmail.com

getmeatissueiwannapayoffmymortage@hotmail.com

michaelwouldleavekelliforpaulinehanson@gmail.com

clotrollmanagement@gmail.com

whydoesmichaelspenissmellfunny@gmail.com

delusionsofgrandeur@hotmail.com

thomas.the.tank.engine.is.a.real.vehicle@gmail.com

asiodoesnotcareaboutyou@hotmail.com

run.away.kelli@hotmail.com

cyclopse.pussy@gmail.com

dannybones99@gmail.com

mgg.cannot.possibly.have.been.a.tram.driver.for.40.years.liar@hotmail.com

xurosis@yahoo.com

jason.corso@hotmail.com

rio.ishida@gmail.com

koalas.in.helicopters@gmail.com

snappingturtle@bigpond.com

grandma.glorz49@gmail.com

derek.balogh.ndis@gmail.com

can.i.be.a.tral.manager@bigpond.com

phillip.smith39@bigpond.com

kelli.can.do.better@bigpond.com

asio.better.pay.me.for.this@hotmail.com

oh.no.the.trolls.are.out.to.get.me.again@hotmail.com

one.day.michael.will.grow.a.penis.but.it.wont.be.today@hotmail.com

michael.nonuts@gmail.com

icantregistermyfuckingemailaddressagainstthisbecauseiamaboomer@hotmail.com

abigail.shnickingtomptonbottomcock@bigpond.com

cheraleewittinghamcissy@gmail.com

lavhom@hotmail.com

esmerelda.flippington@gmail.com

maria.zee15@gmail.com

benclifton61@gmail.com

benclifton235@gmail.com

benclifton69@gmail.com

benclifton76@gmail.com

benclifton74@gmail.com

benclifton67@gmail.com

godrocks61@gmail.com

benclifton81@gmail.com

sharonpeters44@bigpond.com

benclifton82@gmail.com

benclifton1234@gmail.com

benclifton2222@gmail.com

benclifton1@gmail.com

steveturner84@gmail.com

tottiegoldsmith@gmail.com

notatroll@gmail.com

drdanny@gmail.com

mggsacunt@gmail.com

prakash.chowdhury@gmail.com

paul.simpson15@gmail.com

steven.peterson.55@bigpond.com

phoebe.bates@proton.me

boggschad26@gmail.com

sophie.sterling.75@gmail.com

benclifton832@gmail.com

fisherman42@gmail.com

hippyau@proton.me

peter.freelander@hotmail.com

bish0765@gmail.com

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