I, Rohana Hayes am producing and acting in this magnificant play and would love to fill this freedom run theatre with your company. It is in Cororooke Vic so I know hard for many. But you can come and stay on the property and eat at Andrew’s Bistro..

Sat the 23rd August for 2 shows only!

The play should almost be seen as an Agatha Christie as the tension, through sibling interaction, humour, through their interactions and cover ups and the bond of love that is the base of all families. The play presents the action as if you were in the living room with them then hands the outcome over to you, the audience.

“From the audiences concentration and lengthy applause, it was easy to sense that the actor's masterful characterisation had really hit home. The intensity fostered in the audience provides a sense you have really gone through something together.



Passion was ignited in my heart to see more live theatre. I got the chance to see this same feeling in another audience member's eyes. Having never been to a live theatre show before, they professed to be completely taken with the experience.



I think anyone who watches The Magnolia Tree will certainly leave in a daze of moved wonder. It is a value clarifying and thought-provoking experience. Maybe if you attended consecutive shows you might witness an alternative ending. Personally, I was exceedingly relieved and reassured to have the conclusion we got. It is cemented in my heart as the only one I could ever ask for, or live with” Review Weeken Notes.

Produced by Rohana Hayes

CAST Carla Bonner ex Neighbours, Chris Connelly, Rohana Hayes and Angela Plaziuk as the MC.

Red Rock Regional Theatre and Gallery

23rd August 2pm and 7.30pm

Tix https://www.trybooking.com/DDHSP

In the front yard of the family's home stands a Magnolia Tree. It was Mum's favourite. In another time her children would hunt its branches for the elusive singing cicadas. Mum now has Alzheimer's and her children have come together to choose her a nursing home. But secretly Jack not only wants to let her go but he has brought with him the means to do it. But Jack’s success depends on you, for at the end of act two you, the audience, via a secret vote will choose the third act, Nursing home or?This ingenious script shocks and confounds. We're privy to family secrets, fractured relationships and confessions.

“It cuts to the core of what constitutes a good play Personal boundaries are crossed leaving the three siblings with an impossible bind”.Theatre People

There have been over 60 performances of this play throughout rural and central Victoria and to date the audiences, who get to vote for the final act of the play that they would like to see...put Mum in a nursing home or..let her go...( murder) have voted over 50% to let Mum go...What would you do? Come and see the play to immerse yourself in this moral dilemma.

The Magnolia Tree

Red Rock Regional Theatre and Gallery 520 Corangamite Lake Rd Cororooke 3254

