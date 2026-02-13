Cafe Locked Out

Alison Downes
5h

The story of prostitution runs deep through our collective human veins. The degree to which humanity prostitutes itself only varies by theme. For some the desperation for sustenance is so great that the goddess is forsaken for another human's lust. For others, the need and desire for material comforts ensnares the soul into 9-5 drudgery. How many of us do not engage in prostitution of the soul?

Thankyou for this memorable story.

kolya
1h

Amazing. Now we’re getting real.

Share

