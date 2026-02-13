A tram driver, Al had worked at the same depot for twenty-three years driving the 109 up and down from Box Hill to Port Melbourne.

He liked the job but by the miserable expression he always cast while driving you wouldn’t know it.

At the base he’d burst into the staff room with an energetic ‘how is everybody’ before firing off a quick joke that he’d always laugh at and if the joke wasn’t funny his belly-laugh would have all the men laughing along anyway.

His other love was whinging. Like all the drivers he pretended to hate the passengers, other drivers, taxis, and trucks and anyone who wasn’t white. Usually, while horse whispering about the problems he had with other races, especially Asians, he’d be eating nori rolls and noodles that he’d bought in Box Hill.

For ten years he’d been married to Maria. After getting sick of being lonely he’d met her through an agency.

Maria did housekeeping in a local three-star hotel and sent half of her wage back to her family in the Philippines.

Al and Maria had no children but he did have a kid from his first marriage. That boy now lived in London where he worked in bars.

Despite having no kids, his second marriage worked mainly due, Al believed, to the time they didn’t spend together.

Twice a year they both took separate holidays. In March Maria flew to the Philippines for two weeks, while he went and stayed with his mum in Paynesville. Every couple of weeks he drove down and checked on his mum, but once a year he did the two-week thing.

Dressed in his shorts he’d split his time between working in her garden or playing pool and drinking down at the RSL.

In these last few years the guys at the RSL were dropping off at an alarming rate. But that was life—what can you do?

He had had some great nights in the little club with the green painted eighteen-pounder outside. And nearly every night he was there someone would bring up the 1991 grand final where after celebrating Hawthorn’s 53-point victory Al, a Hawthorn man, had, while staggering home to his mum’s, gotten lost and was found the next morning curled around one of the footy oval’s poles.

His mum, half his size, used to tell all her friends that Al whinged so much he may as well have given the town its name.

His mother was a fiery eighty-four-year-old who walked every day where, binoculars in hand she’d look for birds. Parrots were her favourite.

She’d always known she’d outlive Al. She used to tell him that all the time usually with the phrase ‘your fat arse’ attached.

Technically Al was morbidly obese. But to Al morbidly obese was when they had to knock down your wall so the forklift could drive into your bedroom and cart you to the ambulance. That is if you could fit into the ambulance.

Secretly though his weight did bother him which was why he ate nori rolls.

In September, Maria would fly out to the Philippines whilst Al would spend two weeks in Phuket. Booking room 651 which was on the top floor of the Phuket Town Hotel, he’d spend his days lying on the beach and watching the tourist girls walk past in their brief bathing suits while wondering constantly what it would be like to be rich enough to own one of the immense yachts which were always moored out on the bay.

In the afternoon he’d pay to have a beach massage then, more red than brown and smelling fragrantly of oils, he’d have his dinner at Kentucky Fried Chicken, before hitting the bars and the pole dancing joints searching for that night’s girl.

Phuket was where he was tonight on this, his last night on earth.

When he was young his dad, a boner in the Midland abattoirs would, after he’d had a few, tell him stories about the animals. They were the stories his father never told Al’s three sisters. There were the squealing sows that would take six or more bolts to the head to die. There were the cows bellowing and kicking at the pinning bars as they finally realized why they were here, but the stories that remained with Al were of the goats that occasionally broke loose.

For hours they’d run around the plant with the young men swearing at them as they struggled to catch them as the older men laughed.

For years Al could see the goat running from these young men, who were dressed in blood-splattered wheelies and aprons. He used to wonder, as he imagined the goat running, what the animal was thinking when it ran past other goats hanging from their back legs from hooks, their slender throats cut and their heads uselessly dangling as other men sliced open their bellies before pulling their innards out, dropping them on the floor where they vanished down a metal chute.

His dad used to tell him how, after finally realising there was no way out, these goats would finally turn and head down, ready to charge, they would face these young men. And if one of them managed to head butt yah, his dad would say, it would bloody hurt.

Never wanting to be a part of this, after leaving school Al had gone looking for other work.

Now he was here and the goat was watching him.

In the hotel’s foyer a security guard with a revolver on his belt had carefully inspected her photo ID then recorded her details before allowing her to join him in the lift.

The ID was a new program that had been implemented in order to curb the amount of druggings the hotel had experienced. Simple cons where the girls managed to lace a customer’s drink before sneaking off with his wallet and anything else of worth. This could still happen but now the authorities could always find the girl.

While all the girls were attractive this one was the prettiest young thing Al had seen in all the years he’d been coming here. Her skin was pale enough to pass for a tan. Her eyes were larger than a slowly sung, country and western ballad.

He had no idea where she was from, but he had an inkling that she was from one of the villages up north where she’d either been abducted or sold to these organizations by her folks. It had to be something like that because he sensed from her manner that she was too full of loss to be here by choice.

Soon she would try to leave the room and get out of the hotel. First off, she’d probably try to escape via the lifts she’d entered through, but then she’d remember the security guard and change her mind.

Following this she’d probably try and flee down the fire escape where she’d find every door she tried to open would be locked, including the one to the roof, and the one back to this floor.

A few years ago Al had got trapped in there himself when he couldn’t be bothered to wait for the lift. The ground floor door was electronically sealed and would only open if the fire alarms were on, and down there there was no way to set off these alarms. Unable to get out of the concrete stairwell, she would wait there, fatalistically until they finally found her.

He had watched her already looking out of the window. But not only was it too high, they were also sealed.

Al always booked this room because it not only overlooked the cluttered streets but he could also take in the wet rainforest and the postcard bay that hemmed them in.

Then again, if by a stroke of luck she did manage to make it back to the streets no one would protect her. A couple of girls rolling a few tourists in the streets could be absorbed. Most of the tourists saw this as part of Phuket’s appeal. It was like coming down with Bali belly. But a murdered tourist? Then of course the authorities would be trapped too. For if she was given the mandatory death penalty, or even locked up, the bad publicity from Australia’s feminist and humanitarian organisations could potentially cost their economy millions.

Better to say they tried but couldn’t find her. Better still to make his death look like an accident. Chances are they would unscrew the fasteners sealing the windows and throw his body out.

Out here, past all the fat and tanned and assured kings. Past the lithe girls drinking watered down drinks that these kings had bought them. Past the girls’ dull eyed brothers who, for five dollars, would drape stoned pythons around the kings’ necks and then take their picture. Past the girls’ mothers and grandmothers selling souvenirs from stalls that they occupied day and night while the girls’ fathers and uncles drove taxis, there was an ocean that was here before them all that would one day rise and sweep them all away. An ocean that had no use for a memory, that could effortlessly hide anything at all. Especially a young woman who was unwanted and small.

When he’d first noticed her she’d been at one of the bars looking at the four inch nails her guarding-pimp had been hammering into the wooden blocks, with one blow.

After taking a seat, her boss, an older hooker, had pushed her towards him.

Together, with him drinking beer and her drinking lemonade dressed up to be vodka, they played Connect Four.

Despite the night’s liquid heat that was lubricating everything, the red and yellow disks slipped into the blue frame with the same plastic sound that his niece’s set used to make.

This girl had beaten him every single time then looked up at him with a touch of contempt as though she believed that these wins stood for something. Finally he’d motioned the old hooker over and paid.

She cost him sixty bucks.

Her blood was still on him. Just a smear. He shouldn’t have gone there. He knew that as he entered her, there. But with her face down and crying and struggling below him, there had been nothing to stop him but choice. And over here the choices were so blurred it was easy to believe that not only could you piss on the face of God but for a price God would lift his head up and open his mouth.

Initially he hadn’t seen the knife. He had only felt the sting in the back of his neck and then, flat out on the bed he’d watched her, in the wardrobes floor to ceiling mirrors, as she straddled his back and roared as she continued to stab him.

Though by then, because her first stab must have severed his spinal cord, he’d been unable to move or feel a thing.

Finally, sobbing, she’d clambered off him and run to the other side of the room where she’d hidden behind the curtains and watched him from there.

Now the room’s light was off.

She had turned it off.

Now dressed, she was standing near the window and looking down, and as the streets’ neons lit her face, she turned and returned the blade over in her trembling hands.

“Sorry,” he’d whispered, but she was in such a state that it didn’t look like she had heard.

Finally she came over and glared down at him, her eyes full of fire, as his fading eyes, damped by tears and the memories of frustrated goats, looked up at her.

My God, what beautiful eyes you have, he thought. Almost as large and as black and as deep as this cold that was coming to collect him.