Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
6h

I sure hope she is still around to read this lyrical portrait of her metamorphosis!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Victoria Ferguson's avatar
Victoria Ferguson
6h

Would be marvellous in a book - much needed for posterity too

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture