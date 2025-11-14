Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

The Metabolic Reset: Tackling Cancer, with Li, The People's Pharmacist

A recording from Michael Gray Griffith's live video
Michael Gray Griffith
Nov 14, 2025

The Metabolic Reset: Upstream of Cancer

Stop chasing mutations. Starve cancer by restoring the flow of life through the mitochondria.

The Metabolic Reset: Upstream of Cancer, we look beyond the endless pursuit of mutations — a field as vast and chaotic as needles in a haystack. Chasing mutations is like chasing shadows — an endless game of catch-up in a field of thousands.

Instead, we journey upstream, to the source of all cellular life — the mitochondria. When these energy engines falter, the current of life changes. Downstream, chaos follows: inflammation, mutation, and disease. But when we restore the flow — when we exclusively nourish and protect the mitochondria — we begin to starve cancer at its source.

This is the heart of the metabolic reset: not fighting the fallout, but healing the foundation.

We’ll Cover

  • Cancer as a Metabolic Disease

  • Mitochondria & Autophagy

  • Anti-Cancer Effects of Ketosis

  • Immune Activation

  • Ketosis vs Ketoacidosis

  • Glucose Ketone Index

  • Precautions & Contraindications

  • Practical Strategies

Regards

Li

Li’s Slides

Li's slides part 0ne

Slides Part 2

Slides 2

Banned Book Company

Searching for Dangerous Writers.

In a world that silences dissent with a swift cancel—questioning voices aren’t just frowned upon; they’re erased. Yet these are the rebels who shatter the status quo, forging a bolder, freer culture from the ashes of conformity.

That’s why John Stapleton and I launched The Banned Book Company—a defiant force dedicated to amplifying the books that the mainstream dares not touch.

Got a manuscript burning with truths too hot to handle? One that’s been ghosted by gatekeepers? Why not unleash it with us?

We’re firing up live shows that crackle with controversy, spotlighting your story to crowds hungry for the unfiltered. And we’ll blast it across every channel we command.

—podcasts, social firestorms, underground networks—turning whispers into wildfires.

Banned Book Company

Dare to banish the ban? Let’s rewrite the rules—together.

https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/the-bbc/

