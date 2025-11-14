The Metabolic Reset: Tackling Cancer, with Li, The People's Pharmacist

The Metabolic Reset: Upstream of Cancer

Stop chasing mutations. Starve cancer by restoring the flow of life through the mitochondria.

The Metabolic Reset: Upstream of Cancer, we look beyond the endless pursuit of mutations — a field as vast and chaotic as needles in a haystack. Chasing mutations is like chasing shadows — an endless game of catch-up in a field of thousands.

Instead, we journey upstream, to the source of all cellular life — the mitochondria. When these energy engines falter, the current of life changes. Downstream, chaos follows: inflammation, mutation, and disease. But when we restore the flow — when we exclusively nourish and protect the mitochondria — we begin to starve cancer at its source.

This is the heart of the metabolic reset: not fighting the fallout, but healing the foundation.

We’ll Cover

Cancer as a Metabolic Disease

Mitochondria & Autophagy

Anti-Cancer Effects of Ketosis

Immune Activation

Ketosis vs Ketoacidosis

Glucose Ketone Index

Precautions & Contraindications

Practical Strategies

Regards

Li

Li’s Slides

Li's slides part 0ne

Slides Part 2

Slides 2

