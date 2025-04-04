1× 0:00 -2:12

I asked an abattoir worker if, at any point once they've reached the meatworks, cows realize what’s going on.

"Only when they're in the chute," he said. "After they’ve watched us kill the one before it."



For a while, my father worked in an abattoir. He told me he'd seen pigs fight so hard to hold onto life that it would take up to half a dozen bolts to their heads to kill them.



But imagine if all the livestock around the world somehow were shown the reality of their future.

What would they do?



Think back—have you ever watched a cattle farmer casually walk through his herd? He has no fear, and yet one of them possesses the power to kill him. And together, they wouldn’t stand a chance, even if he was armed.



Farmers have told me they've seen cows eat meat before—carcasses left in the paddocks. Maybe the rebellious cows would eat him. Considering how many cows each cattle farmer has sent to the slaughterhouse, it would arguably be more than fair.



Or would they do what they always do?

Run away from us as we approach their fence, each wide-eyed one, totally unaware of the great power they possess. And together, they would have more than enough strength to liberate us all.



