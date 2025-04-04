I asked an abattoir worker if, at any point once they've reached the meatworks, cows realize what’s going on.
"Only when they're in the chute," he said. "After they’ve watched us kill the one before it."
For a while, my father worked in an abattoir. He told me he'd seen pigs fight so hard to hold onto life that it would take up to half a dozen bolts to their heads to kill them.
But imagine if all the livestock around the world somehow were shown the reality of their future.
What would they do?
Think back—have you ever watched a cattle farmer casually walk through his herd? He has no fear, and yet one of them possesses the power to kill him. And together, they wouldn’t stand a chance, even if he was armed.
Farmers have told me they've seen cows eat meat before—carcasses left in the paddocks. Maybe the rebellious cows would eat him. Considering how many cows each cattle farmer has sent to the slaughterhouse, it would arguably be more than fair.
Or would they do what they always do?
Run away from us as we approach their fence, each wide-eyed one, totally unaware of the great power they possess. And together, they would have more than enough strength to liberate us all.
WOW. Very interesting: My father was meat-cutter and butcher BEFORE HE was in the Army (23 years WW2 and Korea) I wrote a short story which was published called the Cow's tongue, based loosely on an event at my house which everyone misinterpreted so I haven't re-posted it.
Addressing your interesting observation: as a CHRISTIAN I will at this point in time quote Psalms 50 which says, “Every animal of the forest is mine, / and the cattle on a thousand hills. / I know every bird in the mountains, / and the insects in the fields are mine” (Psalm 50:10–11). Saying that God owns the cattle on a thousand hills is another way of saying that everything belongs to God. The Lord gave us dominion over the animals and WE AS HUMANS CREATED IN GOD's image are also told to be good STEWARDS of God's property which includes the ANIMALS used for feeding mankind and also for animals who are part of the Ecosystem of planet Earth, I am a biologist, yes I have my B.S in Biology from George Mason University and worked in labs etc. but really I am a BIOLOGIST FIRST for a reason. As young girl I was amazed by Virginia and all the plants and natural animals which just lived around me (before Northern VA got paved over). Back to your very interesting SPECULATION: Cows do not understand nor do they have a conscience or concept about DEATH. They exist and created for OUR needs. Cows in particular produce milk, butter, cheese and of course their meat. I used to live in Fauquier County Virginia where there are still to this day working dairy farms as well as farms where the Angus Cow farms breed cows. That FARMER was PROJECTING what he thought.. that is not the truth. Just like the Hindus don't eat "cattle or cows" because they worship false gods. I will say this.. one time, right here on the G.W Parkway I did see a full grown Deer standing beside her mate or partner just looking at her mate because he was killed by a car. I did think about that, but I also saw that the Deer was completely "confused" as to what just happened. I drove back and the Deer was gone and of course Animal Control picked up the dead deer.
So while I am .. sadly forced to NOT EAT MEAT.. anymore because of I have chronic diverticulosis, I can still eat chicken and some sea food.
This about STEWARDSHIP and so far, human beings have FAILED in their stewardship of a this very beautiful planet that God, the Creator gave us with a guide book called the Bible. We have also failed in our ability to LOVE ONE ANOTHER AND LOVE THE LORD.
You not the only one who thinks of these things. I am a SCIENTIFIC CREATIONIST BIOLOGIST and I have thought of these things since I was young. GOD IS GOOD and HIS WAYS ARE HIGHER THAN OUR WAYS and HIS THOUGHTS ARE HIGHER THAN OUR THOUGHTS.
Have a great Day.. :) PTL. :) Isabell