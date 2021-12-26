Cafe Locked Out

Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 26, 2021

Hi Father could you send me you contact details cafelockedout@gmail.com

Father Simon's avatar
Father Simon
Dec 26, 2021

I respect this rebuke to the established Church, and the spirit of what you are saying. Don’t forget that Saint Alban’s Mooroopna has never screened out the vaccine free. We welcome all, like our namesake. And this priest has been on those parliament footsteps as much as his regular duties have allowed - in uniform. If you still want a priest, and will accept his ministry, I will make the trip🙏✊

