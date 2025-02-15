In the past four years, Australian cities and towns have seen some of the largest protests for Freedom in their history—and yet these protests have been largely ignored.

But they were not ignored out of political fear. Instead, our politicians were using a new language, called disrespect, to communicate this:

“Australia, you are no longer a Representative Democracy.”

A message that many have understood, even if only on a subconscious level.

This is why there has been no second Epic, and why the other Freedom marches across Australia have fallen quiet.

This is why petitions no longer work.

This is why writing letters to your politicians doesn’t work.

This is why they ignore the vaccine-injured and instead celebrate the mRNA vax factories.

This is why the major political parties kick out the outspoken Senators.

This is why the police have been allowed to oppress those who do not comply—because that is now their actual duty. (Melbourne learned this lesson well.)



This is why councils are taking unregistered cars from properties while the owners aren’t there.

This is why they shoved Drag Queens into kindergartens and called you homophobic if you complained.

This is why State Premiers openly ban Australia Day celebrations.

This is why The State has no problem taking your children from you.

This is why there is so much blatant corruption.

This is why people are silent—because their nerve endings are well aware of the real possibility of State bastardisation.

This silence, your silence, is the adaptive silence of slaves.

The lockdowns, mask-wearing, and social distancing were your apprenticeship to slavery.

For you see, instead of challenging your masters, you chose, out of fear, to ostracise those who challenged the Government. Worse, you justified the unprecedented attacks on these protesters by staying silent as they brutalised old women and pregnant mothers. Some of you even posted that the police should have used real bullets. How dare these ordinary people challenge those who would oppress us? (Though the term they used was keeping you safe.)

If you had rallied against them, we would still be seen as citizens, and they would still be serving us—or rather, serving you.

In America, the people have gathered behind Trump because he claims to be returning the country to the people.

Will he? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Whereas here, they are introducing new laws because they can—because they know you don’t have the combined courage required to stop them.

Hate speech laws are seeing our country become quieter still, as even the outspoken now default to silence to remain safe.

In other places, they are sealing off parks from the public for ridiculous reasons—where, in fact, it’s a show of power. The same message: You are no longer a Citizen.

Mount Warning is guarded by a security guard. And how could you, twenty-eight million people, ever defeat this one security guard and then climb the mountain, as previous generations have, to be the first Australian to witness the new dawn?

This is why, after we voted No to the Voice, they told us they were going to proceed anyway.

Can you hear the message now?

Democracy is never perfect, but for citizens who value freedom, it is the best system on offer. Yet, to survive, it needs sustenance—and that food is courage.

We are now being censored, like children, and censored by an unelected American, E-Karen.

Our leaders offer no vision for a better future. Instead, they push and defend the weapon they are using to subjugate us: Climate Change.

You may feel powerless, but you are instead the last, peaceful hope for Liberty that the coming generations of Australians have.

And that is because, whereas they will be born into bondage, you are enslaving yourself voluntarily.

Because of your choices, the next generations will be born not under the protective and ideological gaze of the Shrines we built to commemorate those who fought for our freedoms, but under the lens of the cameras that will be used to control them.

So, your choice now, as an Australian, as a man—and this is aimed at men, the protectors—is to decide whether you want to reach the grave, secretly crippled by the shame that’s eating away at you now, or whether you decide that you want to reach it with your chin up, knowing that at one critical point, you finally answered the call and joined those trying to stem Tyranny’s tide.

I guess it all comes down to you, and which of the secret views in your inner mirror you prefer: the silent one, or the view of you as a standing Man, a free man, a defender of liberty.

The view of you as an Australian Citizen.

~Michael Gray Griffith