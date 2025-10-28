The No Goat Show was COVID-Australia’s first Counter Culture Comedy Show.

The Government is preparing to silence your canaries.

And once they have snuffed out the voices of the brave, what will the future look like for your soul?

The No Goat Show, or the last days of the canaries.

But look, I’m sure you’ll be fine. You were born alone, and you’ll die alone, so living half your life as a surface-dwelling virtue signaler, while the real you curls around the last candles flickering in the empty mines of your soul, should be easy for you. When it comes to being alone, you’re not only an expert, but your about to complete a forced PHD in loneliness.

Be warned though, unlike other times in history, there’s no one out there who can bring you a new canary.

What to do?

What to do?

Perhaps you should record us now, so you can replay our songs when the isolation cuts too deep.

Our shows are always free to watch but not free to produce, so if you like what we do and can help please go here:

https://cafelockedout.com/

Thank you

