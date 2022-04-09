Cafe Locked Out

Jon Rogers
Apr 9, 2022

Thank you Michael🙏

I read this out loud to my wife as we sat here in our comfortable bed. Tears in my eyes.

Life here in England has strangely moved on. 1 in 13 apparently have Covid in Bristol. Highest number ever. But no one talks about it because those afflicted are almost all triple or quadruple vaccinated!

Few wear masks. Testing mostly stopped. Media rammed with a one sided story of Ukraine.

And still I know that no one is free until we are all free.

Thank you my brother 🙏♥️

Donna Anderson
Apr 9, 2022

Michael, I can't wait to read the book you write and docu/movie you make when all this craziness is said and done. Your description of the this great Southern land and the every day Australian warriors who inhabit it is intriguing and their courage to stand up be heard is inspiring. Thank you for sharing your Epic journey with us all.

