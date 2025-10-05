The Nuremberg Laws are now Irrelevant In Australia

A Magistrate said this, on record, in the hearing where AHPRA is attempting to deregister him for handing out too many COVID exemptions, during the deadliest pandemic since your obese neighbour spilled his snail pellets all over the footpath.

Is the Magistrate right? Is the Government once again allowed to do medical experiments on its people, like say… Oh I don’t know... mandating a dodgy gene therapy on, well... Us? Join Dr David Nixon—the Dr who photographed something that looked like self-constructing computer chips in our blood—as he joins Dr Oosterhuis, and the big man shares his thoughts on the fact that we’ve apparently reached the point where the Nuremberg Laws, once a culture-changing event, are redundant in our current culture.

Goodbye Road

