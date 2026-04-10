The Odyssey of Max . . . The Farmer who refused to comply

What drives a man to leave his family in the midst of a pandemic and cross his suffering country to reach the nation’s capital, hoping to be heard?

The trouble was, when he finally headed back, after being ignored, the State was waiting to punish its rebellious son for one crime: defending the freedoms that previous generations of Australian men — the ones whose names are carved on shrines all across this land — had fought and died for, in the belief they were engraving freedom into our culture forever.

Shrines that our political class were actively and are still, betraying.

Meet Max, the gentle giant who, in our time, and for our freedoms, almost paid a similar price,

Recorded in Bindi Bindi, WA. April 2026

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