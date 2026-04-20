The Other Side, with Damian Coory and John Stapleton and MGG

Damian Coory is a seasoned Australian journalist and communicator with more than 35 years in broadcast media and high-level public relations. A former news presenter and senior reporter for outlets including the ABC, Network Ten, 3AW, 2UE, and 4BC—as well as News Director at Triple M Brisbane in the 1980s and 90s—he later served as Managing Director of Edelman PR for Hong Kong and Taiwan. After two decades consulting on crisis communications across the Asia-Pacific, Coory returned to Australia in 2020 deeply concerned by what he saw as a narrowing of public discourse and a surge in institutional capture by left-wing ideologies.

The Other Side, the independent weekly video news show he founded and hosts, offers a refreshingly different take on the week’s biggest stories. Dropping every Friday night at 7pm AEST on YouTube (and also streaming on ADH TV), it delivers sharp, no-nonsense analysis and a curated roundup of the best commentary from Australia and beyond. Viewers tune in for clear-eyed insights that cut through the noise, helping them get smart for the weekend ahead.

At its core, the program is proudly centre-right and classical liberal in outlook. It champions values such as liberty, democracy, personal responsibility, common sense, merit, small business, and smaller government—while explicitly challenging what Coory describes as the left-leaning bias that dominates most mainstream Australian media. The show also runs a companion long-form interview series every Tuesday night, diving deeper into the hottest topics of the moment.

In the Australian media landscape, The Other Side occupies a vital independent niche. Operating voluntarily and crowdfunded by a loyal base of supporters (with production funded by a passive donor who has no editorial say), it stands apart from both the taxpayer-supported ABC and the major commercial networks. It gives voice to perspectives often sidelined in what Coory calls the “modern wave of woke lynching and hysteria,” particularly on issues like the demonisation of men, radical feminism, and the erosion of traditional principles of justice.

With well over half a million views a month on YouTube alone, the show has quietly built a substantial audience seeking balance in an era of polarised debate. Coory’s extensive experience in both newsrooms and boardrooms lends his commentary a rare depth—part journalist, part cultural observer—who is passionate about how media shapes society.

For anyone tired of the same scripted narratives and hungry for straight-talking analysis grounded in classical liberal values, The Other Side with Damian Coory is essential viewing. It’s a platform that doesn’t just report the news—it questions the assumptions behind it, providing the other side of the story that mainstream outlets too often overlook. Tune in, subscribe, and discover why thousands of Australians now look forward to Friday nights with Damian.

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