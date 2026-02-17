The Outrageous Persecution of the UK medic, Dr Dave Cartland

Dr. David Cartland—a once-respected Cornish GP—was erased from the medical register. Struck off. Immediately. No delay.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service didn’t mince words: his conduct was serious professional misconduct… fundamentally incompatible with being a doctor.

The charges? A relentless online campaign—harassing three fellow doctors and a practice manager across X, Gettr, Instagram. Hostility toward the LGBTQ+ community. Pushing anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Issuing bogus Covid-19 exemption certificates. Even doxxing personal details to fuel more harassment.

The tribunal chair, Claire Lindley, delivered the verdict: erasure was the only way to protect the public and preserve trust in medicine. But the story doesn’t end there.

Even after the gavel fell, Cartland kept the title. He still brands himself ‘Dr. David Cartland, The Honest GP’ on his website—drdavidcartland.com—offering paid online consultations.

Critics call it a potential breach of the Fraud Act 2006: trading on a qualification he no longer holds. And in early 2026? The hammer drops again.

Added to the Disclosure and Barring Service records as an alleged risk to adults and children—despite no criminal conviction. A civil sanction that could bar him from jobs, volunteering, even refereeing football.

Whistleblower silenced? Or reckless danger to the public?

One man. One dramatic fall from grace.

This isn’t just a medical scandal. It’s a battle over truth, power, and what happens when a doctor crosses the line… and keeps walking.

Support Dr. David Cartland | Petition, Donations, and Official Links Dr. David Cartland has been struck off and is currently facing life-changing consequences following his decision to speak out.

This interview gives him the opportunity to share his story directly. If you would like to support Dr. Cartland, help him continue his work, or simply follow his updates, please use the verified links below.

Sign the Petition Add your name to show public support: www.change.org/p/demand-justice-for-dr-david-cartland

Donate to Support His Legal and Personal Fight Your support can make a real difference: givesendgo.com/davidlegal

Follow Dr. David Cartland Official Channels Twitter / X x.com/cartlanddavid

Instagram instagram.com/dr_david_cartland

YouTube youtube.com/@davidcartland

Substack substack.com/@drdavidcartland

Books by Dr. David Cartland Do No Harm and other publications: amzn.eu/d/0czQQIB3 amzn.eu/d/05NMEIXU