A LONG CAFE LOCKED OUT SPECIAL:









Starting at 6.30pm and going long, as we hopefully cycle though, LIVE, the stories of several QLD paramedics.



For many, Covid is like a failed Netflix series: after a couple of blockbuster seasons it got the chop because the script stopped making sense and the ratings flat-lined.



But here in Queensland a stubborn pocket of paramedics—axed over the mandates—still want back in.



Being a paramedic isn’t just a job; it’s a calling, a dare.



We usually meet them only when our own world is cracking apart. They step into our private disasters with one brief: keep us breathing.



Now the headlines scream about ambulance shortages, about people hurting—sometimes dying—while they wait for a truck that might not come.

If we’ve all truly “moved on”, isn’t it time to top up the ranks with the very paramedics we’ll speak to tonight?



Paramedics we trained with our own tax dollars.



These paramedics are your paramedics.



And we need them.