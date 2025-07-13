The Paramedics Who Want to Come in from the Cold, For You.

For many Covid is like a failed Netflix series, that after a huge couple of seasons, it was axed due to the script that no longer made any sense, and a distinct lack of ratings.

But in Queensland there is still a group of passionate paramedics who lost their jobs due to the mandates. Paramedics who want to come back to work.

Being a paramedic is more than a job, it’s a calling, it’s a challenge.

Often, we only meet them, when our worlds are crumbling. They enter our separate tragedies with one goal: helping us survive.

Now we hear stories of how short staffed the Ambulance arm of the health industry is, how people are suffering and even dying, while waiting for an ambulance, which may or may not be coming, due to availability and demand.

Surely, now that we have all moved on, it’s time to replenish our ranks with these paramedics who we will be talking to tonight.

Paramedics who we have trained using our tax payer’s money.

These Paramedics are your paramedics. And we need them.