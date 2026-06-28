The persecution of Dr My-Le Trinh is a perfect example of how out of control our government is.

The only outcome they appear to desire is one thing: obedience.

This hunger for obedience overrides common sense, what's good for society in general, and—most disturbing of all—the Hippocratic Oath. Her crime?

During COVID, when ivermectin was still legal to prescribe off-label, she administered it to a woman who was dying from COVID but had checked herself out of hospital.

Not only did the treatment work, but Dr Trinh believes she saved the woman's life.

Yet the punishment has been suspension of her licence, years of being dragged through these cases, and all the money she's had to spend defending herself.

Dr My-Le Trinh is from Cambodia.

She lost her mother to the Killing Fields under Pol Pot's regime, and after arriving in Australia as a refugee, she worked her way up from a sweatshop—where she helped manufacture suits and the like—to becoming a GP.

For over thirty years she worked as a GP, even at one point having her own clinic with several doctors, and in all that time she never received a single complaint. We have hospitals in this country without enough doctors, and we have great doctors like her—doctors Australians need—fighting for her right to practise and be the good doctor she is. So how do we, as a society, benefit from this?

Michael Gray Griffith