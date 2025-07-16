Cafe Locked Out

Debra Yuille
3h

Thanks Michael! Brought tears to my eyes. This is exactly the kind of writing that I think if we could get it in front of middle/mainstream Australia would also touch their hearts and bring the people of Australia back together. x

Dr Rosemary Faire
2h

Michael, you have captured the very heart of how we have been undone and how we will heal: we must spread the awareness of how those with the hubris to think they know how humanity must be shaped have learned to hijack our caring for our children and our earth so that we conform to their agendas. Slogans like "for-the-greater-good" and "protect-the-vulnerable" and "save-the-planet" must be exposed as Nudger-tools. The professional cognitive inoculators must be shamed and rejected for bastardising the art of psychology. Human empathy must never be so easily manipulated again.

