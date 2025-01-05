Written Jan 26, 2022

We met her in Ballarat. She was wearing a specially designed backpack with a solid transparent back, wide airholes at the top, and an odd flat base upon which a kitten sat. She told me the kitten had been abandoned, then went on to share how she had been a wildlife rescuer specializing in injured kangaroos—a volunteer job she could no longer do because of the mandates.

While interviewing her, she teared up with frustration, wanting to know who, when she searched a paddock—often at night, and usually alone—for a kangaroo that had been hit by a vehicle, she could possibly spread COVID to. But since the mandates trumped reason, she’d been told her services were no longer required. Frustrated, she had come here to be interviewed by us. She knew the wildlife organization was already severely short on volunteers, and that out there, somewhere, injured animals were dying instead of being healed in her care. All of this for the sake of "health."

She was a gentle woman, a mother who you might mistake for being too soft for this world, but that assumption would be a mistake. Now she comes to all the marches. She takes photos and chants for freedom. Last week, her youngest son joined her. He wanted to come and arrived dressed in a Spiderman suit, bulging with polyester muscles, holding a ‘Free Hugs’ sign.

At this march, he and his mother teamed up with me as we escorted the “Free Hug Army” down the sides of the protest. My job was to use my megaphone to encourage the masked people to hug and to congratulate those who did.

“Here comes the Free Hug Army, healing our country’s divide one hug at a time. Masks are slavery; hugs are bravery.” And the like.

As Spiderman tired, I lifted him onto my shoulders, and together, we carried on. There is a great joy in watching people conquer communal fear by simply opening their arms and accepting a hug.

What’s really interesting is how passionately they do hug. They close their eyes, their faces melting into smiles—like lost people who have been found. Often, they immediately move on to hug another one of our huggers, or even three. It’s a celebration. Many tear up.

Whenever I put Spiderman down, he would hold up his sign, and protesters would line up to hug him. They’d buzz around him. As we moved along, they started offering him high fives as he rode perched on my shoulders.

But today, as we marched, keeping to the wings of the great herd of Victorians moving, hopefully, toward freedom, I realized Spiderman was bridging our divide all on his own.

Whether it was because he was a little boy, or because Spiderman is a beloved hero to many, he was also attracting the police like moths to a flame. And this metaphor is apt, because it’s been clear to us all that the police have been advised to avoid interacting with us. To do so could risk them getting reported and having their wings singed—especially if photographed doing so. Because our side is always hunting for evidence of their humanity, we are attuned to these photographic opportunities.

On one street, the police stood with their backs to the empty stores. As we passed each one, Spiderman offered them his open hand. Most of them, despite their blue gloves, high-fived him. I watched them in the store glass reflection. Often, they hesitated initially, but he kept his hand extended. He insisted. More often than not, they broke from protocol and connected.

Later, as we amassed outside police headquarters, the officers stood lined up before their multistory building like an army guarding their keep from Orcs. They even had a long row of mounted police. Cavalry. Did they really think we Victorians were going to storm their castle? To do what? Or were they setting up photo opportunities for the mainstream media to misrepresent us—a large, peaceful group of concerned citizens—as a threat? Something those glued to their wide-screen TVs should fear, disdain, and hate to the point of demanding we be taken away?

Regardless of the palpable tension, Spidy and I moved along the line near the police. I knew there would be no problems. Then, one large sergeant, all muscles, body armor, and mask, headed straight toward me.

At first, we were confused. Then he began motioning to my rider, and his intentions became clear. The sergeant wanted to know if Spiderman, who had his hand extended to the officers now ignoring him, was thirsty.

My ward nodded, and the sergeant went off, returning with a cool plastic bottle. He reached his arm across no man’s land—like half a bridge—until Spiderman’s little arm completed the bridge, taking the bottle and saying, “Thank you.”

It was only a brief connection, but that bridge was ancient.

Inside the Spiderman suit was an innocent little boy enjoying the attention. Most of us—police and protesters alike—had a natural inclination to protect him.

If something awful had happened, a fight between the police and us, none of us, I wager, would have expected this child to save us. He would have been spirited away to safety, even if the people who removed him had to risk their own. Because this is what people—and many living things—do. They protect the young. I have seen small birds risking their lives to attack a hawk flying too near their nest. I have seen parents sacrifice their dreams, working long hours in soul-crushing jobs, so their children can have what they need. And throughout history, most parents have done this without acknowledgment or reward greater than knowing they are doing what must be done.

Protecting the young is a pragmatic law of nature, a decree by the gods of love that we have obeyed since we lived in caves. Yet now, we are being sold a law, for the sake of our health, that states this young boy must risk his own health with a trial vaccine, to protect old people—us. And since he is too young to understand this, we are forcing him to do it.

Perhaps we should teach him to shoot a rifle so that, if invaded, we can send these five-year-olds to the front lines. For he wants to help. That’s why he wore the suit of his favorite superhero.

Sometimes it feels like we have collided with a parallel universe whose values are consuming ours—a reality where their morality is opposite to ours, where apathy outweighs empathy, and compliance is integrity.

But today, this one little boy, a soldier of our besieged morality, wore his red polyester armor. Without realizing it, he allowed both sides of our conflict to come together in communal love for our children. In doing so, he achieved more to heal our country’s growing divide than all our politicians combined.

Which begs the question: if one little boy can accomplish this in an afternoon—and have fun doing it—what can you do to change things?

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out