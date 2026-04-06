The Quiz Show at the End of the World episode #4 on the CLO

LIVE AND INTERACTIVE MONDAYS 8PM AEST

Welcome back to The Quiz Show at the End of the World: also known as the CLO Quiz Show.

There’s a good chance our internet will lag, and even if you win, our prizes are crap, but it’s Monday night…so what else are you gonna watch?

In Episode 4, we are continuing to refine the show, so we probably aren’t there yet.

So come on, tune in and buckle up as we search for answers in this war sodden, fuel poor, decaying, woke world .

But here’s another question: How does CLO survive?