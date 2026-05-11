Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript31The Quiz Show at The End of the World, The CLO QUIZ SHOW #9Michael Gray GriffithMay 11, 202631ShareTranscriptLIVE AND INTERACTIVE.Starts 8pm AESTFacebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1500809391587027Rumble https://rumble.com/v79ofcw-the-quiz-show-at-the-end-of-the-world-the-clo-quiz-show-9.htmlDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesEmeritus Professor Ramesh Thakur : The Right to Health Sovereignty2 hrs ago • Michael Gray GriffithThe ANZAC's Son. . . Reg's Story.May 9 • Michael Gray GriffithInterview with a Pharmacist who has never vaccinated anyoneMay 8 • Michael Gray GriffithAfter all these miles I have nowhere left to go. The Story of RegMay 6 • Michael Gray GriffithThe CLO QUIZ SHOW #8May 6 • Michael Gray GriffithRosemary Marshall and The Cardi-Girls, Susannah and Kay tonight in The CafeMay 6 • Michael Gray GriffithAustralia, how do we get rid of AHPRA? Melinda Richards, Dr Paul Oosterhuis and MGG in the CafeMay 4 • Michael Gray Griffith