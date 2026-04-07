The Quiz Show at the End of the World episode #4 on the CLO

Welcome back to The Quiz Show at the End of the World: also known as the CLO Quiz Show.

There’s a good chance our internet will lag, and even if you win, our prizes are crap, but it’s Monday night…so what else are you gonna watch?

In Episode 4, we are continuing to refine the show, so we probably aren't there yet.

So come on, tune in and buckle up as we search for answers in this war sodden, fuel poor, decaying, woke world .



But here’s another question: How does CLO survive?



Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can't hold the line without you.

We don't receive government grants, and we don't have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you're free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today.

The CLO QUIZ SHOW song, careful, it’s highly addictive.

0:00 -2:04

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There are two ways you can help:

The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you're not just supporting us financially; you're starting conversations and showing others they aren't alone. You'll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, 'Goodbye Road'.



Direct Contribution — If you'd prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/