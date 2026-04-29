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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
5hEdited

I think you make a valid point here Michael. Bill Cooper (a deeply devout Christian) explained over three decades ago that the (real) enemy is using the Book of Revelations as a literal program of work.

He also explained that the whole notion of the "rapture" is a PsyOp used to pacify Christians (similar to QAnon) because they believe that if they are righteous, they will be "raptured" and saved from the period of "tribulations" that is foretold. Basically, just "be a good Christian" and you have nothing to worry about.

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The Light's avatar
The Light
2h

Proving it a play is easy, because history tells us that everything prophesied in scripture played out, culminating in AD70 and the destruction of the Temple, ending old covenant Israel.

Seriously, how does anyone expect God still to choose the very people who rejected and murdered His own Son? There's even a specific parable about it.

It's a shame those who believe in Christ don't actually study God's word for themselves.

For those who still accept the futurist view, please explain why the Temple was still standing in john's revelation chapter 11, and what Jesus, john and paul all meant by 'soon', 'at hand', 'quickly' and 'this generation', if they actually meant 2,000 years in the future.

Nor are we in satan's little season. The book of revelation repeats the same end of Israel in different forms. It's all finished. Jesus reigns in heaven in the new kingdom with God.

What's happening down here can and should be resisted, refused, rejected and rebelled against, for God.

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