Western Culture is under attack, and the fading foundation of our way of life is Christianity.

Christianity is a great story.

From the creation of the World, the Garden of Eden, Moses and the Flood, the birth and Crucifixion of Jesus — and the one chapter people have been waiting thousands of years for: Armageddon.

In the first anti-lockdown protests I attended, Christians were already whispering about it.

Recently Tom Vogel called me up and asked, “Have you heard about the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse?”

In case you don’t know, here they are:

Pestilence (Covid) – rides a white horse.

War (Iran, Israel-Palestine, Ukraine) – rides a red horse.

Famine (the talk of rationing) – rides a black horse.

Death – rides a pale horse.

And at a glance, it can seem like, holy crap, we are nearing the end.

But wait — have you considered that the ancient story might be being used as a script?

Apart from Death, the premonitions of the other three horses have all been fabricated by humans.

Covid (Pestilence) was manufactured in a lab using Gain of Function research.

Iran (War) — despite the inescapable fog of war, it’s clear this is not a war defending our liberty from invasion, but a power play for oil. Someone (or someones) is going to get even wealthier from this, and it’s not God.

Famine — with all our farmland and small population, are we seriously expected to believe we could be facing a natural or supernatural famine? Seriously?

But there are great benefits to having Christians — no matter how strong their faith — believing this.

The first benefit is that it disarms their resolve by suggesting this is not a time to fight, but rather a time to prepare for divine judgment.

And look at the theatre of it.

In the past, whenever there was a disaster — a tsunami or a train crash — our leaders would often refer to God: “Let’s keep the families of the victims in our prayers.”

In the Covid era, I cannot recall this once. Instead, the churches were closed and the priests unreachable. More than that, the preachers who kept their doors open were arrested and jailed.

But every morning the new mass was celebrated — this time with politicians reading out a roll call for the dead, usually very old nursing home residents. A mass where they told you if you don’t get vaccinated, you will be kicked out of the flock.

Now look at Covid itself. Without ever stating it outright, the marketing suggested that the first horseman was here: Pestilence. This could very well be God’s Wrath; the beginning of the end.

But wait — all is not lost, for Big Pharma’s clever scientists have engineered a novel vaccine that will protect us from the expected fury of God. Just roll up your sleeve and utter the words as we inject you: Safe and Effective.

What if it’s not God?

What if it’s the rich and the corporations masquerading as gods for their own nefarious means?

What if the thing we have to fear isn’t that God has declared war upon us — but that by believing those producing the theatre of Armageddon, many of us have inadvertently joined the army that has declared war on God?

And their victories, and our victims, are all around us:

Late-term abortions.

Medically assisted suicides, which now includes depressed teenagers.

The ongoing mutilation of teenagers who have been coerced into transitioning.

Our people forced into homelessness as new mass-migrants snap up businesses, houses, and rentals.

The ongoing shaming of the majority of the Australian people by our leaders and the MSM.

The push by the government to silence us all with vague hate speech laws and draconian powers granted to ASIO.

Etc., etc.

What if all of this — including the constant marketing of AI and the proliferation of robots — is designed to convince humanity that their time is over? Not only are they about to be superseded by progress, but God is here to end us all too.

In conclusion, if all of this is scripted human theatre masquerading as God’s wrath, then the real battle is between those who would see us driven deeper into poverty and despair so they can become ever richer and more powerful… and you.

A possibility wrapped in the echoing lines from the great poet Dylan Thomas:

Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Michael Gray Griffith: Cafe Locked Out

Goodbye Road available in the Nation’s Libraries from the end of the week.

If you go the library, why not order it in now?

“Hello Michael,

Thank you for letting us know about your new book. It will be made available to order for our customers by the end of the week.

Kind regards,

Sabrina

4/03/2026 ALS Library Services

Personally signed Copies still available here