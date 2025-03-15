We’d been on the road, circumnavigating Australia, for over ninety days and still had a few weeks left. We stopped at every town to see if anyone wanted to share their Covid story.

This was after the Canberra protest. Mandatory mask-wearing was a few weeks behind us, and life for many was trying to get back to normal.

Wendy, Kret, and I were now a well-oiled machine. Wendy managed the networking, Kret drove the small campervan, and I recorded and posted the interviews.

When we reached Coffs, the plan was to stop for fuel and keep heading down.

I hadn’t seen my kids or Rohana the entire time and was hanging out to do so.

The election was over, and despite many people having a crack, only one independent senator, Babet, had won a seat. The mood of our tribe was low.

For all that we found unacceptable about these Covid years, the majority of people didn’t feel the same. We were a minority, and the three of us, on our crazy trip, were recording the stories and thoughts of our tribe.

What I didn’t realize was that there was no home to reach, only a place with recognizable landmarks and faces.

Due to our work and our defiance of the mandates, we had been kicked out of society.

We were the anti-vaxxers (Cookers hadn’t been heard of then), and in every town, the obedient majority shunned us.

I remember being very tired, because in Mackay, at an Indigenous camp, I’d tripped over a wire on the ground and cracked my ribs on a metal chair. Since we didn’t have the time to stop and rest, it was a case of grin and bear it.

At the service station, I wasn’t up for interviewing anyone. I seriously just wanted to rest. But there were a few people there wanting to speak, so in the car park, we got back to work.

Bernie was a petite, mature nurse. She had been arrested for not wearing a mask, despite having an exemption, which wasn’t on her at the time. The police decided to be brutal. In the interview, she shares how, but when she was in jail, one fat cop who’d flown up from Sydney came into her cell and told her he wished Covid would kill her.

She was wearing her nurse’s uniform, and her sternum was broken, but more heartache was heading her way.

After the interview she released the White Dove as a symbol of hope.

From the Documentary

https://rumble.com/v6p06tx-a-cafe-locked-out-documentary-from-202223.html

Michael Gray Griffith