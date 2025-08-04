Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

The Stories From Cooma: August 2025

Exodus Series, Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Aug 04, 2025
Transcript

Story One: Charlie, The Cooma Cabbie

"Imagine living in a small town as an unvaccinated taxi driver. As an essential worker, you continue to ferry people around, listening to their stories. Meanwhile, you are getting sicker and sicker, and none of them seem to know why."

Story Two: Homeless in Cooma. Nat, The Lost Artist

Story Two: Homeless in Cooma. Nat, The Lost Artist

How did we reach a place, in this rich society, where so many of our people are homeless?

Story 3:

Shermon,

Declaring that you are a Proud White Australian Male, is a political correctness Minefield, that Shermon is prepared to challenge.

The Blue Bee Concept

It’s time To Foster Hope By Being Seen

The Blue Banded Bee is an Australian Native, but unlike other bees, it doesn’t live in hive, nor does it blindly follow a queen. It’s other trick is that it pollinates flowers through vibration. And lifting the vibration of our culture is sorely needed.

