In February 2022 Australians travelled to Canberra from all over Australia. And they didn’t come for the booster, instead they answered a call to peacefully come and defend their rights and freedoms.

What happened next was extraordinary. All who where there, could feel it.

I personally believe it was the birth of a new Culture, the Freedom Movement, which is why we have a moral obligation to commemorate it.

Many are now claiming that new culture is now dead, whereas I believe it has simply forgotten just how strong, passionate and beautiful it was and can still be.

Today we will attempt to do a full day podcast, where we deep dive into the memories and the philosophy of Epic.

And the divers will be you, for all those who came are welcome to join this conversation, either via the comments, or by coming on.

With luck, this will become an annual event

Michael Gray Griffith